Senate GOP hails new Interior deputy as 'voice of reason'

Haaland was confirmed on a narrow 51-40 vote in March, becoming the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency.

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate energy panel, said he has been impressed with Beaudreau, who was the first director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, an agency created to oversee offshore drilling following the disastrous BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

“It's clear Mr. Beaudreau understands America’s need for an all-of-the-above energy strategy,'' Barrasso said, adding that he hopes Beaudreau “can serve as a voice of reason in an administration that is waging a war on American energy workers.''

Murkowski, who was one of just four GOP senators to back Haaland, had made no secret of her support for Beaudreau, citing his Alaska background and knowledge of Interior Department issues.

“Tommy Beaudreau was raised in Alaska and understands the importance of oil and gas programs and their impacts on the communities and families that live there,'' she said in a statement Thursday.