Senate GOP leader says pro-Trump mob that attacked Capitol was 'fed lies' and 'provoked by the president'

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Donald Trump was impeached for a second time Wednesday, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and then a mob of supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The House voted 232-197, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats to rebuke the president.
There's a lot that has to happen before Biden's plan — which is chock-full of measures long favored by Democrats — becomes law. Here's a closer look.
Donald and Melania Trump will leave the White House Wednesday but won't invite their incoming counterparts, Joe and Jill Biden, inside before they do.
Also: Trump shows no remorse for the Capitol riot, blaming Democrats for "tremendous anger" in America. He could become the only president in history to be twice impeached. Plus, get a preview of what's coming next.
President-elect Joe Biden may fulfill a pledge to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit via executive action on his first day in office, reports say.
President Donald Trump released a video disavowing the violent insurrection he fomented at the Capitol last week. He made no reference to becoming the first president in the nation's history to be impeached twice.
- Updated
ALAMO, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault.
DETROIT — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they’re being charged after a new invest…
- Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
- Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — At age 22, poet Amanda Gorman, chosen to read at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, already has a history of writing for official occasions.
Related to this topic
- A viewer's guide to the inauguration of Joe Biden, the nation's 46th president
- Trump leaves a destructive presidential legacy
- Photos: Under tight security, inauguration preparations underway in nation's capital
- What Biden can and can't get from an evenly divided Senate
- Here are the entertainers who will perform at Joe Biden's inauguration