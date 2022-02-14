 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Senate GOP package pushes to provide curriculum to parents

  • Updated
  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Senate Republicans introduced a “Parents Bill of Rights” legislative package on Monday they say would empower parents by giving them more access to curriculum at their children's schools, mirroring a nationwide GOP push for curriculum transparency.

The package consists of bills that would require schools to have a system for notifying parents of activities at school and prevent schools from withholding information about their child's wellbeing or education, require access to class syllabi for parents within the first two weeks of the start of classes and provide all instruction materials without cost to parents who request them for review.

A proposal to prevent school boards from requiring that parents disclose their home address before speaking at a meeting and another that would fund an “education savings account” that would help pay for private tutoring or alternative schooling are also in the package.

“The main goal here is to get parents and schools engaged together, to affirmatively and absolutely recognize that parents are part of this process,” said Republican Senate Education Chairman Roger Chamberlain. “We want a partnership between parents and educators and we want it to be fruitful and productive for the ultimate benefit of the children.”

People are also reading…

Current statute requires school districts to have a process to allow parents to request instructional materials for review and make reasonable arrangements for alternative learning options should the parent object.

The package resembles curriculum transparency legislation appearing at statehouses across the country, including in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina and West Virginia. The bills — which surfaced amid last year’s increased political derision within local school boards over the teaching of race, diversity and sexuality — are part of a larger push for a by Republicans nationwide ahead of the midterm congressional elections in November.

Though GOP senators insist the legislation is to empower parents in their children's education, teachers are concerned the requirements would mandate more duties for an already exhausted workforce while creating an opening for future censorship and book bans to prevent teachings on topics like race and gender.

“Unfortunately, certain politicians seem more interested in following the lead of the national big money groups’ plans to inflame division about what’s taught about race and gender than in presenting coherent policies to engage parents in their local schools,” said Denise Specht, president of statewide teachers union Education Minnesota, in a statement.

Democratic Rep. Jim Davnie of Minneapolis, chairman of the House education committee, said in a statement that the education agenda of House Democrats involves closing opportunity gaps, securing more resources for schools and students, and fixing disruptions to learning caused by the pandemic.

“House Democrats have consistently partnered with parents and families, have always pushed to fully fund our public schools and will continue to do so to deliver the great education and services Minnesota students deserve — free of political agendas,” the statement reads.

(This story has corrected the spelling of Rep. Davnie's last name.)

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

GOP scrutiny of Black districts may deepen after court move

GOP scrutiny of Black districts may deepen after court move

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — For years, Democratic Rep. Al Lawson’s Florida district has stretched like a rubber band from Jacksonville to Tallahassee, scooping up as many Black voters as possible to comply with requirements that minority communities get grouped together so they can select their own leaders and flex their power in Washington.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Netflix raising prices again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News