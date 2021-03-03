Senate has no space for ballots it got after court fight

“The county is currently involved in municipal elections and cannot permit unauthorized persons inside the elections facility,” he wrote.

Minority Democrats in the Senate opposed issuing the subpoenas, saying Republicans were just trying to sow division after a fair election.

A judge last Friday rejected arguments from the five-member Board of Supervisors dominated by Republicans that the ballots were secret, that the Legislature had no right to access them and that the subpoenas issued by Fann were for an illegitimate purpose, among other arguments.

The Senate’s lawyers contended that the Constitution gives the Legislature the role of maintaining the purity of elections and making sure voter integrity is protected, that the subpoenas were legal and a proper use of legislative power. The judge agreed.

Fann wants to audit the election results to try to show whether there were problems with the election. Trump backers made claims rejected repeatedly by the courts that fraud or other issues led to his loss in Arizona and in other battleground states.

The county Board of Supervisors pointed to repeated checks that showed the election was free, fair and properly conducted.

Last week, they released the results of two new audits of their equipment done to mollify the Senate. They showed no malicious software or incorrect counting equipment and that none of the computers or equipment were connected to the internet. Previous reviews and a hand recount of a sample of ballots also found no issues.

