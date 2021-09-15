Senate hopeful flexes power of AG's office through lawsuits

Lawsuits can be used as a tool for politically ambitious attorneys general to drum up name recognition, fundraising and votes, Nolette said.

The tactic works, Nolette said, because attorneys general can sue and immediately cash in on the recognition for taking action. The process is more complicated for a state lawmaker, who must work for months and sometimes years to get legislation passed.

“Some of these lawsuits, even if the expectation is that they’re not really going to go anywhere, the fact is you can always sue and get a hearing, even if the argument is ridiculous,” Nolette said.

Schmitt's lawsuit seeking to hold China responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic is pending in federal court, and the Chinese government has refused to participate. Lawsuits against other countries typically don’t go anywhere because U.S. law generally prohibits them.

Schmitt is making more progress on his lawsuits against local masking rules. He secured a win last month when a Missouri judge banned St. Louis County from enforcing its mask mandate while Schmitt's lawsuit plays out in court.

A number of Missouri attorneys general have used the position as a steppingstone to higher political office.