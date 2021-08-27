Senate hopeful Lasry got property tax breaks in 2 states

The condo management company at the time, AKAM, has been replaced, and the current one, Maxwell-Kates Inc., has no records from the time that Lasry departed, Nation said.

Messages left this week with Maxwell-Kates Inc. and AKAM were not returned.

Lasry rented out the condo continuously from 2017 until 2020 when he put it up for sale, Nation said. Lasry informed the condo's management company in writing in 2014 that he had moved out, in 2016 when he signed a brokerage agreement to rent out his apartment and in 2017 when a tenant was signed, which required the board's approval.

“Alex did exactly what he was supposed to do in New York," Nation said. “This was the legal responsibility of the condo management to report this to the City of New York and they clearly made a mistake. There is no legal mechanism for an individual to self-report to the City, it has to go through the condo board or the condo management.”

According to the New York City Department of Finance, it is up to co-op and condo boards and management companies to notify the city when there is a change of eligibility for the abatement.