Senate launches voter ID constitutional amendment process

“This is something that the people of Pennsylvania are begging for,” said Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair, the sponsor. She cited recent polling that indicated strong support for greater voter identification requirements.

Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, said getting proper ID can often be a time-consuming process and have financial costs.

“There is very little evidence of systemic voter fraud in Pennsylvania,” Street said. “We should all be working to try and get as many people to participate in the electoral process as possible.”

Pennsylvania voters currently must provide identification when they register to vote, the first time they vote at a new polling place and when they obtain an absentee or mail-in ballot.

The proposed amendment would have those voting by mail provide “proof of a valid identification with his or her ballot,” but does not elaborate on how that would work in practice. Under the proposal, any government-issued ID will suffice.

The lone Democrat to vote in favor was Sen. Lisa Boscola of Lehigh County, who regularly crosses party lines on legislation. The bill was sent to the state House for its consideration.

