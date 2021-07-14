Senate leader lends clout to marijuana legalization push

“I don't understand how Republicans who say they are for ‘states rights’ won't support what my colleagues are talking about," said Wyden. ”What this bill does is we decriminalize at the federal level, but we don't require states to legalize."

Schumer and the other sponsors of the bill say their proposal is a “discussion draft" that's intended to get the conversation started.

Though 18 states have legalized recreational use and 37 allow for some sort of medical marijuana, the remaining federal prohibition has created headaches for the industry in states where it is legal, making it hard for businesses to get banking services and loans.

Those in the marijuana industry called Schumer's support a significant advance.

“It is a big ask and I’m a realist,” said Joe Caltabiano, CEO of Choice Consolidation Corp. and the cofounder of Cresco Labs. “It will take a lot to get this bill through Congress.”

Maritza Perez, of the Drug Policy Alliance, said Congress is finally catching up with where the general public has long been. Meanwhile, those who are convicted of marijuana-related offenses face life-altering consequences, making it hard to get a job or receive public benefits.