Senate moves to extend emergency pandemic order, limit Kelly

“Even on our own campus we are vaccinating about 60% to 65% of our own people. That means we have 35% to 40% turning it down," he said during the webcast.

Jason Glenn, a professor in the Department of History and Philosophy of Medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center, said there are many minority communities with historical reasons to be distrustful of the medical community, including mistreatment and exploitation in experiments.

“Combined with this history is all of the misinformation that circulates in our age," Glenn said. “So many people rely on various social media platforms to learn about what is happening in the world and that information is often not just not credible but intentionally misleading. That makes for a time bomb as far as how people perceive the vaccine."

Despite the challenges, the biggest issue for now is supply, Greiner and Stites said.

“The truth is we have clinics set up," Stites said. “We are ready to go. We could be doing thousands of people a day, we could do 2,000 people a day. And I know Wyandotte County could do thousands a day. I know Johnson County could do thousands a day. We have got to get the vaccination in. We have to get the vaccination here."