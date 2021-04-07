Senate OKs bill to stop NDSU's ties with Planned Parenthood

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s House on Wednesday passed legislation aimed at preventing North Dakota State University from funneling federal grant money to Planned Parenthood for sex education in the state.

The bill easily passed the Republican-led chamber, 66-25. The original Senate bill effectively holds hostage grant dollars to the state’s 10 other colleges and universities unless NDSU ends its partnership with Planned Parenthood.

The House amended the bill to hold harmless other schools but says any institution that enters into a contract with “a person that performs or promotes the performance of an abortion” would have its operating budget cut by 2.5%. The school official signing the contract also would face a misdemeanor charge punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

The sanction would mean a $2.8 million blow to the Fargo-based research university.

North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani has said he won’t bow to political pressure or proposed sanctions against the school for having ties to Planned Parenthood, which is nation’s largest single provider of reproductive health services, including abortion.

The bill now goes back to the Senate for its review.

