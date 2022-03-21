 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Senate OKs Idaho higher education budget of $643M

  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The $643 million budget for Idaho’s colleges and universities headed to the governor on Monday.

The Senate voted 30-5 to approve the budget for Boise State University, Idaho State University, Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho.

The House approved the budget on a 46-22 vote last week.

Last year, the same budget was cut $2.5 million in the House over what opponents said were there concerns about the schools teaching critical race theory, a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism.

Backers of this year’s budget said the schools were responsive to the Legislature’s concerns, and the $2.5 million cut from last year wasn’t added back in this year.

About $338 million of the budget is coming from the state's general fund, an 8% increase over last year.

Republican Sen. Jim Woodward noted that university presidents promised to maintain tuition costs at current rates.

People are also reading…

“We had a commitment from the institutions to not raise tuition,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico headed to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Raskin nomination for Fed in peril as Democrat opposes pick

Raskin nomination for Fed in peril as Democrat opposes pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said Monday that he opposes the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to a key position on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, endangering her prospects of winning Senate confirmation.

Watch Now: Related Video

Santa Claus welcomes Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News