Senate OKs legislation to limit governor's emergency powers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Senate on Wednesday approved three pieces of legislation intended to curb the authority of an Idaho governor during declared emergencies and sent them to Republican Gov. Brad Little.

Senators with 27-8 votes approved all three bills that combined are watered-down versions of a previous bill Little vetoed. The Senate was unable to overcome that veto.

The three bills that have already passed the House are intended to limit an Idaho governor’s ability to alter laws, take away gun rights, prevent religious and other gatherings, and limit people from going to work during emergencies.

Lawmakers are angry at actions Little took last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic that included a temporary stay-at-home order as COVID-19 patients threatened to overwhelm hospitals.

Unlike the previous measures, the latest bills do not insert the Legislature into the decision-making process during emergencies. They also don’t put time limits on restrictions associated with emergencies.

The previous vetoed bills would have allowed a governor to declare an emergency and extend it past 60 days, but only to ensure federal funding. Both of those earlier bills would also have required any restrictions accompanying a governor’s order to expire after 60 days unless renewed by the Legislature.

