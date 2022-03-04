 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Senate OKs possible public hearing on voting requirements

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate panel on Friday gave the OK for a possible public hearing for a proposed voter law that would require a valid Idaho driver’s license or state-issued identification card to vote in Idaho elections.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to introduce the legislation that would eliminate military and student identification cards as acceptable proof.

Republican Sen. Mary Souza said neither of those identification forms requires proof the holder is a resident of Idaho.

“We are trying to increase the security of our voter ID,” Souza told the panel.

Residents without driver's licenses would need to get a state-issued identification card to vote. Residents who couldn't afford a state-issued identification card would get one for free, Souza said.

Additionally, the bill would eliminate in 2023 personal affidavits for voting. A personal affidavit allows someone to sign a form under penalty of perjury they are who they say and are eligible to vote.

The bill would also require that absentee ballots have a signature and the last four digits of an acceptable identification card.

Another requirement is that absentee ballots be returned by mail or hand-delivered to election staff.

