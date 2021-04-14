Senate OKs tough former regulator as market watchdog chief

Jay Clayton, a former Wall Street lawyer who headed the SEC during the Trump administration, presided over a deregulatory push to soften rules affecting the financial markets, as Trump pledged when he took office. Rules under the Dodd-Frank law that tightened the reins on banks and Wall Street in the wake of the financial crisis and the Great Recession were loosened.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, the Ohio Democrat who heads the Senate Banking Committee, called Gensler “an experienced public servant with a strong record of holding Wall Street accountable.”

“Mr. Gensler will bring the SEC’s focus back to the people who make this country work, and push to ensure that markets are a way for families to save and invest for their kids’ education, for a down payment on a home, and for a secure retirement — not a game for hedge fund managers, where workers always lose,” Brown said in a statement after the vote.

Gensler comes armed with receptiveness to new financial technologies and cryptocurrency. As a professor at MIT’s Sloan School of Management, he has focused research and teaching on public policy as well as digital currencies and blockchain, the global running ledgers of digital currency transactions.