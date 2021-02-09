Senate panel advances EPA nominee; GOP slams Interior pick

Citing her opposition to oil and gas production on federal lands, Barrasso said Haaland “must demonstrate that she will follow the law, protect the multiple uses of our public lands and reject policies that will force energy workers into the unemployment line.''

Haaland, who was elected to her second term in November, is a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe. Her selection has been hailed by Democrats, environmentalists and tribal groups as a historic pick that would make her the first Native American to lead the powerful federal agency that has wielded influence over the nation’s tribes for generations.

“The Biden administration has put racial equity, climate change and health at the forefront of its agenda, and implementing that will require a dramatic rethinking of our approach to public lands,'' said Marissa Ramirez of the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental group.

Haaland's selection “fortifies this commitment,'' Ramirez said. As the first Native American Cabinet secretary, Haaland would represent tribes “who have not only lacked, but have been systemically denied the resources, representation and voice to longstanding environmental injustice. She represents the promise of a new era for this country’s connection with its land.''