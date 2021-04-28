Senate panel approves Biden nominees to Postal Service board

DeJoy and board Chairman Ron Bloom, a Democrat, last month debuted a 10-year strategy meant to save the Postal Service from a projected $160 billion loss over the next decade.

The sweeping plan would relax the current first-class letter delivery standard of one to three days to a benchmark of one to five days for mail going to the farthest reaches of the postal network. Postal leaders have said 70% of mail would still be delivered within three days. The plan also includes investments in a new fleet of delivery vehicles and a proposal to consolidate underused post offices and hints at a potential postage rate increase.

Democrats have slammed the strategy as an unacceptable degradation of service and have renewed longstanding calls for DeJoy to step down.