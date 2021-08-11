Senate panel interviews former US attorney in Trump probe

“I think it’s a good thing for America that we had a person like Rosen in that position, who withstood the pressure,” Durbin said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” He said he thinks “history is going to be very kind to Mr. Rosen when it’s all over.”

Rosen also met on Friday with the Justice Department’s inspector general, whose office is investigating Trump’s claims and the internal pressure on Justice officials. His testimony to investigators in both interviews was described to the AP by five people with direct knowledge of the interviews and Trump’s efforts to influence the Justice Department. All spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private details of those conversations.

Rosen told both the inspector general and Congress that Jeffrey Clark, then in charge of the Justice Department’s civil division, pressed others in the department to make false statements about the election in an effort to push Trump’s baseless claims that the election was fraudulent. Rosen also spoke of efforts by both Clark and Trump to oust him as the acting attorney general because he was refusing to go along with their plan.