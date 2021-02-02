Senate panel OKs military doctor tapped to lead health dept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators are moving quickly to greenlight the military doctor tapped to lead the state's beleaguered health and environmental agency.

The Medical Affairs committee voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend Dr. Edward Simmer, the nominee chosen in December by the board of the Department of Health and Environmental Control, to the full Senate. He would be the agency's first permanent director in more than half a year.

Simmer must still get approval by the Senate in a confirmation hearing before he can take the reins, a vote committee chairman Sen. Danny Verdin said he hopes will be in the books by the end of this week.

Senators grilled Simmer on how he would improve the state’s coronavirus vaccine rollout, communicate with lawmakers and balance public health duties with those of environmental regulation.

The board-certified psychiatrist pledged to focus on social determinants of health such as hunger and substance abuse, and to bolster community outreach, especially in the state's rural and underserved areas. He also explained flaws he saw in the state's vaccine plan, including an appointment system difficult for people without internet access to use in the early weeks of the rollout.