Senate panel revises bill creating open-records restrictions

Republican Sen. Adrienne Southworth said she wanted to delve into that part of the bill, but the committee voted to advance it without discussing those sections.

“That’s really actually upsetting, that we’re the legislature and we can’t talk about legislative records,” said Southworth, one of two committee members to vote against the bill.

Supporters say the bill is meant to keep public agencies from being overburdened by open records requests from out-of-state sources. Responding to those requests saps staff time and costs money, they say. Bensenhaver questioned whether the bill would accomplish those goals.

A number of groups and individuals, including The Associated Press, co-signed a letter from the Open Government Coalition warning the bill would “create unneeded and unwanted impediments to public access” and would not ease the burden on public agencies. The letter went to Senate leaders.

During the Senate committee hearing, Bensenhaver praised some of the changes to the bill.