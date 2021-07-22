 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senate panel to vote on Biden's pick to oversee US lands
0 Comments
AP

Senate panel to vote on Biden's pick to oversee US lands

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. Senate panel was set to vote Thursday on President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee vast government-owned lands in the U.S. West after Republicans sought to derail the nomination.

Democrats have remained united behind Tracy Stone-Manning amid allegations she stonewalled a 1989 investigation into the sabotage of an Idaho timber sale.

At stake is the leadership of the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management, which oversees energy production, recreation and other activities across almost a quarter-billion acres of public lands, primarily in the West.

Stone-Manning is a former top aide to former Montana Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock and most recently worked as a vice president at the National Wildlife Federation. Her advocacy for land preservation contrasts sharply with the land bureau's priorities under former President Donald Trump, who sped up oil and gas drilling approvals.

It would take every Senate Republican plus at least one Democratic lawmaker to block her confirmation in the evenly divided chamber.

Thursday's vote is in the Senate Energy and Environment Committee. If tied, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer can still call a vote on the Senate floor, where Vice President Kamala Harris could a break tie for confirmation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby orca separated from pod in New Zealand

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony
National Politics

Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony

  • Updated

A crane operator from Florida who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first punishment handed down for a felony charge in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and one that could help determine the severity of other sentences in hundreds of pending cases.

+16
Infrastructure bill fails first vote; Senate to try again
National Politics

Infrastructure bill fails first vote; Senate to try again

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans rejected an effort Wednesday to begin debate on the big infrastructure deal that a bipartisan group of senators brokered with President Joe Biden, but pressure was mounting as supporters insisted they just needed more time before another vote possibly next week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News