Senate parliamentarian deals blow to Dems' immigration push

“The parliamentarian’s recommendation is just that: a recommendation,” tweeted Greisa Martinez Rosas, executive director of United We Dream, an immigrants' rights group. “Democrats can still deliver citizenship this year. It’s time they side with millions of immigrants, our friends, and our communities. This isn’t over. We need citizenship THIS YEAR.”

The provisions that MacDonough has said should be removed would create varying, multiyear processes for immigrants to gain legal permanent residence, which in turn would allow many of them to pursue citizenship.

The parliamentarian's ruling is certain to rile progressive Democrats, for whom inclusion of the immigration provisions in the overall $3.5 trillion bill has been a top priority.

The legislation would boost spending for social safety net, environment and other programs and largely finance the initiatives with tax increases on the rich and corporations. Moderate Democrats want to water down some of the provisions, including shrinking its price tag, but progressives oppose trimming it.

Party leaders are still working on finding a compromise on the sweeping legislation that would satisfy virtually every Democrat in Congress. They can't lose any Democratic votes in the 50-50 Senate and can lose no more than three in the House.