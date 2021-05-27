Senate passes 3 virus bills, some vaccination sites to close

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bill aimed at curtailing the governor’s authority during future pandemics or other emergencies has cleared the state Senate.

Under current law, the governor can declare a state of emergency and renew it every 21 days as long as he or she finds it necessary to protect public safety and welfare, though the Legislature can vote to terminate it.

The bill passed Thursday would change the renewal date to 30 days and would allow the Legislature to terminate not just a state of emergency but any emergency order issued by the governor. It also would require the governor to seek legislative approval to spend any federal or private money exceeding $100,000 related to the emergency unless there is an immediate risk to the public.

“This bill is an important effort to ensure balance between oversight during states of emergency and public safety during times of crisis,” said Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry.

The Senate also passed legislation establishing “medial freedom in immunizations.” It specifies that no one may be forced to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to access any public facility, benefit or service.