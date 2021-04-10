Senate passes bill to prevent and fight wildfires

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state Senate has unanimously passed a bill to create a dedicated fund to prevent and fight wildfires in Washington.

The bill, promoted by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, passed Friday in Olympia. House Bill 1168 now heads back to the House, which will accept or reject the changes made in the Senate. The 105-day legislative session is slated to adjourn April 25.

The bill is sponsored by state Rep. Larry Springer, D-Kirkland, and state Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda. It would provide $125 million every two years to boost wildfire response, accelerate forest restoration and support community resilience.

“Washington is on the brink of breaking the cycle of inaction that has created our wildfire crisis,” said Franz, who heads the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. “We are one step closer to protecting our communities, our forests and the air we breathe.”

The bill follows a destructive 2020 fire season in Washington, during which over 1,250 square miles (3,238 square kilometers) burned in more than 1,600 fires and 298 homes were destroyed, including the near total destruction of the town of Malden. For two of the past three years, Washington has experienced the worst air quality in the world due to wildfires.