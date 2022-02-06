 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senate passes bill to require civics exam in college

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A new law requiring New Hampshire high school students to pass a civics exam before graduating hasn’t taken effect yet, but it could soon be expanded to include college students, as well.

The Republican-led Senate voted 14-10 on Thursday to make passage of the national exam given to new Americans a graduation requirement for students at public colleges. The bill already has passed the House, and if signed by Gov. Chris Sununu, would take effect in January 2023.

Meanwhile, a new law passed last year requires high school students to pass the same test. That law takes effect in July 2023.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

