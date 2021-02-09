Senate passes Georgia budget changes aiding K-12 and health

ATLANTA (AP) — An amended state budget that increases spending on K-12 schools and public health passed the Georgia state Senate on Tuesday with a 52-0 vote, racing one step closer to passage.

With Senate changes, House Bill 80 returns to the House, where representatives could agree to Senate changes or demand a conference to work out differences. Legislative leaders have said it's a priority for the budget to move quickly in case a COVID-19 outbreak forces lawmakers to stop meeting.

The measure spends $26.6 billion in state funds and $15.6 billion more in federal money in the current year ending June 30.

Lawmakers agreed with Gov. Brian Kemp's plan to add back $567 million to the state's K-12 school funding formula, which was cut by $950 million last year when lawmakers feared a steeper drop in revenue.

“It’s certainly a lot better position than we were in when we stood here last year," Tillery said.

Overall, lawmakers cut $2.2 billion last June, or about 10% across the board. Most agencies besides K-12 schools, universities and technical colleges won't get a substantial boost under the spending plan.