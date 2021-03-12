Senate passes legislation to trim Idaho governor's powers

But Little declaring the lockdown angered many lawmakers, especially when he categorized some workers as nonessential.

Little loosened restrictions as infections fell over the summer, but reinstated them as sick patients threatened to overwhelm hospitals again late last year. Those restrictions have all been lifted, and the current statewide precautions issued by Little are now only recommendations.

Little has extended the emergency by simply renewing it every 30 days. He also called on the Idaho National Guard to help deal with coronavirus testing and vaccinations.

The Senate and House bills each allow a governor to declare an emergency and extend it past 60 days, but only to ensure federal funding continues. Both bills would require any restrictions accompanying a governor’s order to expire after 60 days unless renewed by the Legislature.

Republican Sen. Mary Souza said the “bottom line” is that the bill gives the governor “a decent and reasonable window of time to quickly and competently respond to any serious and extreme peril situation that may occur in our state.”

Democratic Sen. Grant Burgoyne noted that the legislation supported by Republicans was caused by a pandemic that many in the GOP consider a hoax.