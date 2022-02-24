 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senate passes map that would bar Democrat from utility race

  • Updated
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate on Thursday passed a redistricting plan for the Georgia Public Service Commission that would prevent a Democratic challenger from running against Republican Commissioner Tim Echols in this year's election.

The Senate voted 33-21 for Senate Bill 472, which would redraw the utility regulatory body's five districts, sending it to the House for more debate. The commission controls how much Georgia Power Co. can charge on electric bills and also regulates private natural gas companies.

Public service commissioners are elected by voters statewide, but must live in one of the five districts. Echols, a District 2 Commissioner and Hoschton Republican, is up for reelection to a six-year term this year, while Republican District 3 Commissioner Fitz Johnson of Atlanta is running for the remaining two years of former Commissioner Chuck Eaton’s term. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Eaton to a judgeship and named Johnson to replace Eaton.

Democrat Patty Durand of Peachtree Corners in Gwinnett County had filed to challenge Echols, but won’t be able to run if lawmakers approve the new map, because her county will be drawn out of Echols' district and into Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald’s District 4. Durand can’t move, because candidates must live in their district for a year before November’s election.

“The line has been moved to make Gwinnett County into District 4. I do know we had a viable Democratic candidate who was supposed to run in District 2, and now she is not able to run in District 2,” said Sen. Nikki Merritt, a Grayson Democrat.

Democrats also questioned why so many counties had to be moved into new districts.

“It strains credulity to say you need to move 41 counties out of 159," said Sen. Elena Parent, an Atlanta Democrat.

Sen. John Kennedy, a Macon Republican who sponsored the bill, denied that it was drawn to protect Echols. He said the counties were shifted to new districts “because of the population shifts.” Lawmakers have to redraw district lines every 10 years after the U.S. Census to balance district populations.

Kennedy repeated earlier assertions that all five commissioners “had a hand in looking at this and crafting this," a claim that Echols has denied.

Senators voted down an amendment proposed by Sen. Jen Jordan, a Sandy Springs Democrat, that would have made only voters in each district elect that district's commissioner. A group of Black voters in Fulton County has sued to overturn the system of statewide elections, saying that it unfairly dilutes the votes of African Americans.

The group wants the judge to order district-based elections and to draw at least one majority-Black district. The U.S. Department of Justice joined the suit on behalf of the plaintiffs in June. In a January ruling that mostly favored the plaintiffs, U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg said the case should go to trial.

Jordan argued that lawmakers should go ahead and make the change now, saying history has shown Black people don't have a realistic chance to elect their chosen candidates statewide.

“The people who are impacted most by the rates they have to pay for power, they are people of color in this state," Jordan said. "They deserve an opportunity to be represented.”

Republicans rejected the amendment, with Kennedy saying it is preferable to have energy policy determined by commissioners who have been elected statewide.

“We need people who understand and have a statewide view of things," he said.

Residents in Gwinnett County, as well as in 10 middle Georgia counties, including Bibb and Houston, would go 10 years without being able to run for the commission under the proposed changes that draw them out of Echols' District 2. The middle Georgia counties would be drawn into Republican Commissioner Jason Shaw's District 1. Both Shaw and McDonald won reelection in 2020, meaning their seats won't be on the ballot until 2026. Echols was last on the ballot in the current District 2 in 2016.

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

