 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senate passes transportation bill; Minnesota budget advances
0 Comments
AP

Senate passes transportation bill; Minnesota budget advances

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers made more progress toward completing the next state budget Thursday as the Senate gave unanimous final approval to a $7.3 billion transportation bill and sent it to the governor.

Five of a dozen must-pass budget bills now await Gov. Tim Walz’s signature. And negotiators earlier Thursday announced that they had reached agreement on the details of the big health and human services budget. Several other budget bills are in the pipeline for floor votes in the coming days.

That leaves the public safety budget bill as the only remaining must-pass legislation on which lawmakers have yet to make a deal. Negotiators for Senate Republicans and House Democrats remain divided on whether to include new police accountability measures on top of those passed last summer following the death of George Floyd.

The Legislature reconvened for a special session June 14 after failing to pass the $52 billion, two-year budget before time ran out on the year's regular session last month. The current budget expires June 30.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fence goes up around Grandview Park in preparation for Saturday in the Park music festival

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case
National Politics

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes.

+3
Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target
National Politics

Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Standing in the State Dining Room on May 4, President Joe Biden laid out a lofty goal to vaccinate 70% of American adults by Independence Day, saying the U.S. would need to overcome “doubters” and laziness to do it. “This is your choice,” he told Americans. "It’s life and death.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News