Senate passes waiver for Biden Pentagon pick Lloyd Austin, clearing path to confirmation

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders from the Oval Office hours after his inauguration. He said there was “no time to start like today.”
- Updated
The pardons and commutations announced after midnight Wednesday in the final hours of Trump's White House term included former chief strategist Steve Bannon, rap stars and former members of Congress.
- Updated
In his farewell address released Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he will pray for the success of the next administration.
There's a lot that has to happen before Biden's plan — which is chock-full of measures long favored by Democrats — becomes law. Here's a closer look.
Donald and Melania Trump will leave the White House Wednesday but won't invite their incoming counterparts, Joe and Jill Biden, inside before they do.
The Senate has voted to confirm Avril Haines as the new director of national intelligence, giving President Joe Biden the first member of his Cabinet.
- Updated
Three new Democratic senators have been sworn in to office by Vice President Kamala Harris. That means their party now has control of the White House and Congress for the first time in a decade.
President-elect Joe Biden may fulfill a pledge to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit via executive action on his first day in office, reports say.
- Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump pardoned former chief strategist Steve Bannon in the final hours of his White House term as part of a flurry of clemency action that benefited more than 140 people, including rap performers, ex-members of Congress and other allies of him and his family.
The vice president may be second in line for the most powerful job in the nation, but there isn't necessarily a lot to do besides wait – unless the president wants another adviser.