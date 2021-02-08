Senate planning to hold board in contempt in election fight

“You know, what really concerns is not (Senate sergeant at arms) Joe Kubacki showing up to my door, or even (state police), it’s the rhetoric of these people online — these are the people with zip ties.

“And I would hope that Karen Fann knows who’s she talking to," Gallardo said. "Every time she throws something out there, this whole group that was part of this insurrection, that’s the audience that she’s talking to.

"Someone’s going to get hurt if they don’t stop this,” he said.

The Senate has been trying since mid-December to get access to ballots and other materials so they can do their own audit of the election results. They are prompted in part by the many Republicans who subscribe to unfounded claims that President Joe Biden won Arizona because of problems with vote counting. GOP senators say they're just trying to boost voter confidence in elections.

The board has already turned over a massive amount of data requested by the Senate as it seeks to perform an outside audit of the election that saw former President Donald Trump lose in the state. Republicans continue to raise unfounded claims of potential fraud or miscounts, which were rejected by a series of Arizona courts, including the state Supreme Court.