Senate president: Louisiana veto override session likely

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Momentum is building for Louisiana lawmakers to hold an historic veto override session, with Senate President Page Cortez announcing Wednesday that senators are likely to support the effort to try to overturn Gov. John Bel Edwards' bill rejections.

Cortez said Edwards' spurning of a bill banning transgender athletes from competing on school sports teams of their identified gender appeared to have spurred enough backing among senators for the mid-July veto session. Already, House Republicans had indicated they have the support to hold the gathering, and GOP House Speaker Clay Schexnayder wants the session.

“The grassroots swell of public opinion has been overwhelming, and so as I speak to the individual senators, they want to be able to go on the record saying they not only voted to support this (bill) during session, but they believe it’s that important to go back in and be on the record with an override vote,” Cortez said in an interview with The Associated Press.