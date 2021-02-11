Senate pushes backup plan in election fight with county

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Senate Republicans who have been battling with Maricopa County to get access to ballots and election equipment from the November election are pushing a backup plan to gain that access in case a court agrees with the county board's position that the materials are protected.

A Senate committee dominated by Republicans advanced a proposal Thursday that says ballots and election machines are not privileged, confidential or protected from disclosure if the Legislature issues a subpoena. Democrats were opposed.

The Republican-controlled county board has been fighting the Senate's effort to get access to ballots and election machines since mid-December under a subpoena issued by lawmakers who have questioned President Joe Biden's win in the state. The board maintains the ballots are secret under law and the state constitution and tabulation machines can't be compromised by allowing uncertified people to examine them.

The board handed over reams of materials and is doing two audits of their own on the machines to ensure they accurately counted ballots and weren't hacked.

The Senate fell one vote short of finding the board in contempt on Monday, just days after the county board asked a judge to quash the subpoenas.