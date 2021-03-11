Senate rebuffs effort to rein in governor's emergency powers

The dedicated clinics are for school staff and teachers who are ages 60 and older. The health department said every school district will notify eligible teachers and staff members about where they can sign up for the clinics.

Maine has extended eligibility for coronavirus vaccines to teachers, school staff members and people 60 or older. The department said teachers and school staffers of younger ages can get the vaccine at Hannaford, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies dependent on availability.

“We are excited about those clinics, and we're excited to open up eligibility at other clinics throughout the state,” said Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of the health department.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Thursday that one in eight residents of the state has received the vaccine for the coronavirus.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, has said the state hopes to open up access to coronavirus vaccines for younger residents in April and May. Shah said the state is on track to do that.

———

THE NUMBERS

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that it has reported 46,441 cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The agency has also reported 723 deaths.