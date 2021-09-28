Senate Republicans confirm Evers' Cabinet appointments

But Prehn, who was appointed by then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker, has refused to step down. He points to a 1964 state Supreme Court ruling that gubernatorial appointees don't have to leave their posts until their replacements are confirmed.

Prehn was forced to cancel the board’s September meeting after Department of Natural Resources officials said they had no items to discuss. Prehn accused the department of not wanting to work with him. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit seeking a court order forcing Prehn off the board but a Dane County judge rejected it, citing the Supreme Court precedent.

“This can happen in a rational way. Somehow it became irrational,” Evers said of replacing Prehn. “I’m hopeful that we solve it soon. Either he leave the board or we get the Senate to approve Sandy Naas to be the next person on the board. It just slows down the process and makes us look like idiots as a state and there’s no reason for us to look like idiots. We have good people who want to do the work.”

The battle over Naas' confirmation illustrates how confirmation votes, once pro forma exercises in the Senate, have morphed into another partisan battlefield since Evers defeated Walker in 2018.