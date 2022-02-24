 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Senate Republicans in Kentucky unveil tax rebate proposal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republicans unveiled a tax-relief proposal Thursday that would deliver income tax rebates to Kentucky taxpayers in the latest proposal aimed at easing the burden from rising consumer prices.

The legislation would provide state income tax rebates of up to $500 per individual and up to $1,000 per household. The proposal was quickly advanced by the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee, sending the measure to the full GOP-led Senate.

Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel portrayed his proposal as a way to help put money back in the pockets of Kentuckians as they deal with surging inflation.

“This should begin to do some good work to help offset that,” he said.

The proposal capitalizes on the state's massive revenue surpluses. The one-time rebates are expected to cost the state up to $1.15 billion, McDaniel said. If the proposal becomes law, the rebates should be distributed to Kentuckians by the end of this summer, he said.

McDaniel said the proposal is “completely separate” for a broader tax overhaul measure that could be introduced soon by Republican lawmakers.

Last week, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear endorsed legislation to temporarily cut the state sales tax rate to take some of the sting out of rising inflation fueling higher consumer prices.

The legislation is Senate Bill 194.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

