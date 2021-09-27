Senate Republicans to vote on Evers' cabinet confirmations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Senate Republicans were poised Tuesday to take confirmation votes on four of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' cabinet secretaries.

On the agenda was Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson; Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski; Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary Missy Hughes; and Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim.

Confirmation votes were once pro forma exercises in the Senate but they morphed into another partisan battlefield after Evers defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2018.

Republican leaders have delayed votes on some of Evers' top appointees for months, allowing them to serve but leaving them vulnerable to removal. The Senate voted against confirming Brad Pfaff as agriculture secretary in 2019, angering Evers so much he decried the move as “political B.S.” and “amoral and stupid.” Pfaff went on to win a Senate seat as a Democrat in the 2020 elections.