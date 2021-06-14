Senate set to elevate judge on Biden's high court short list

Two Republicans, Graham and John Cornyn of Texas, voted with Democrats in advancing her nomination out of the committee by a vote of 13-9. Sen. Charles Grassley, the ranking Republican from Iowa, voted no, saying that he was not satisfied Jackson would “adhere to the Constitution as originally understood.”

Jackson graduated from Harvard Law School and served as a clerk to Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. In 2005, she began work as an assistant federal public defender in Washington. She joined a private firm in 2007 and then served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission beginning in 2010. President Barack Obama nominated her to serve as a federal district judge in 2012, and the Senate confirmed her the following year.

In one of her most high-profile decisions, she ordered former White House counsel Don McGahn to appear before Congress in a setback to Trump’s effort to keep his top aides from testifying.

Groups supporting her confirmation have cited the need to bring more racial diversity to the federal judiciary.