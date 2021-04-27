 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senate to debate whether to require national anthem at games
0 comments
AP

Senate to debate whether to require national anthem at games

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would require the national anthem to be played or sung before any sports competition held at a taxpayer-financed stadium or other venue, under a proposal heading to the full Senate for debate.

Senate Republican leader Sharon Hewitt, of Slidell, said she proposed the measure to honor veterans and to remind people “that we live in the greatest country in the world.”

The proposal carries no penalties if a game is held without the anthem, however. Hewitt said she hopes people would want to play it to comply.

A Senate judiciary committee sent the bill to the Senate floor without objection.

———

This bill is filed as Senate Bill 124.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta police pull driver from burning car

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved
National Politics

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense.

+15
Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit
National Politics

Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — World leaders shared tales of climate-friendly breakthroughs — and feverish quests for more — to close President Joe Biden's virtual global climate summit on Friday, from Kenyans abandoning kerosene lanterns for solar to Israeli start-ups straining for more efficient storage batteries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News