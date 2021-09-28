Senate votes to extend Lamont's emergency powers to Feb. 15

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Senate voted Tuesday to extend Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's emergency powers for the sixth time during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite pushback from Republican lawmakers who argue the state is no longer in crisis.

“It all needs to end,” said Sen. Rob Sampson, R-Wolcott. “No one can deny that there’s no public health emergency and that individual, local and legislative powers must be restored.”

Yet Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney, D-New Haven, said state legislators have a “much stronger reason” to extend the public health and civil preparedness emergencies than back in July, the last time Lamont’s powers were extended until Sept. 30. He noted how the state’s COVID positivity rate and number of hospitalizations have increased since then due to the delta variant.

“It’s self-evident the pandemic is still with us, no matter how much wishful thinking the Republicans may engage in by saying that it is not,” he said. “Clearly we need to have the governor have these emergency powers when necessary to go forward.”

The resolution to extend the governor's powers until Feb. 15 passed 18-15 on Tuesday with two Democrats joining the Republicans in opposition. Three senators were absent.