Senate votes to override veto of gun bill, passes compromise

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Senate voted Friday to override the Gov. Phil Scott's veto of a bill aimed at keeping firearms out of hospitals and closing the so-called “Charleston Loophole” to make it harder for people to purchase firearms when they are banned from buying them.

The original legislation did not pass the House with enough votes to override the veto. Immediately afterward, the Senate passed a compromise bill.

"By voting to override S.30 the Senate is sending a clear message to the Governor that we are serious about gun safety legislation and we will continue to push on issues that we know will save lives,” Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, a Democrat, said in a written statement. The vote was 29-9.

Last month, the Republican governor vetoed legislation that would have extended to 30 days the maximum background-check waiting period to purchase firearms.

Now if a background check isn’t completed within three days, the purchase is allowed to proceed creating what is known as the Charleston Loophole. The compromise bill extends that waiting period to seven days, which Scott has indicated he would accept.

The bill would also help keep firearms out of hospitals and clarified when a judge can order a defendant to relinquish firearms while an emergency relief-from-abuse order is in effect.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WCAX-TV.

