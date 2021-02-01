Senate's McConnell says 'loony lies' by Ga. Rep. Greene are 'cancer' for party and US, building pressure for GOP action
The Proud Boys were a major agitator during the Capitol riot, rallying against a "deep state" to break down the current government. Revelations of Tarrio as a federal informant came as a surprise.
Senate rejects GOP motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial, but vote shows conviction may be unlikely
The Senate has rejected a Republican attempt to dismiss Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial, allowing the case to move forward but also foreshadowing that there may not be enough votes to convict him.
For the third time, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has introduced a constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on members of Congress.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is backing off for now on a plan to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the 40 prisoners held at the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Noem falsely claimed in November that election systems in some states were "rigged." The state’s three GOP members of Congress rejected Donald Trump’s false accusations and voted to certify the election.
Twitter has permanently banned My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s account after he continued to perpetuate the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Longtime South Dakota Republican voter Jim Thompson is ready to leave the GOP, hoping that an exodus of Donald Trump supporters like him will punish the state's preeminent politician, Sen. John Thune, for defying Trump.
President Joe Biden and aides are showing touches of prickliness over growing scrutiny of his heavy reliance on executive orders in his first days in office.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Easing off a stalemate, the Senate moved forward Tuesday with a power-sharing agreement in the evenly-split chamber after Republican leader Mitch McConnell backed off his demand that Senate Democrats preserve the procedural tool known as the filibuster.
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday defended Donald Trump's legacy as president while refusing to say whether he held any responsibility in goading the mob that attacked the Capitol.