 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senate's McConnell says 'loony lies' by Ga. Rep. Greene are 'cancer' for party and US, building pressure for GOP action
View Comments
AP

Senate's McConnell says 'loony lies' by Ga. Rep. Greene are 'cancer' for party and US, building pressure for GOP action

{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate's McConnell says 'loony lies' by Ga. Rep. Greene are 'cancer' for party and US, building pressure for GOP action.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: COVID plan must pass 'no ifs, ands or buts"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News