Senator calls on Kemp to remove Stonecrest mayor from office

However, only Lary and the City Council have seen the report so far.

“I haven’t read the entire document,” said Mayor Pro Tem George Turner, who led Monday's meeting,. “Like many of you, I just got it late today. I skimmed it and there’s some things there that are of concern — great concern.”

At a virtual roundtable earlier Monday with pastors and nonprofits who received the relief funds, Lary defended the city's work to distribute the money and touted the charitable actions of the recipients.

Lary acknowledged the investigative report would be released later that day and said he’d take any responsibility if the report isn’t by the book.

“If something has gone awry or folks aren’t pleased about what has happened, you can blame it on me. Not anybody else. Not the team, not the folks that worked the opportunity, not the people who distributed the money,” Lary said. “You put it squarely on my shoulders as mayor, and I’ll take whatever it is that comes our way. This is the job, that is the position and that is the leadership sense that I have.”