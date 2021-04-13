 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senator calls on Kemp to remove Stonecrest mayor from office
0 comments
AP

Senator calls on Kemp to remove Stonecrest mayor from office

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STONECREST, Ga. (AP) — A state lawmaker is calling for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to remove Stonecrest's mayor from office amid a report into the city's use of $6 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

Democratic Sen. Emanuel Jones, of Decatur, said he plans to provide the full investigative report to Kemp, the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice, which he previously asked to investigate how the money was spent, accusing Mayor Jason Lary of misusing the funds for his own personal gain, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“There’s a whole bunch of money missing, and someone needs to be held accountable,” Jones said.

Lary has previously denied Jones’ accusations, claiming the state senator has a vendetta against him. When asked about Jones’ threat to go to the governor, Lary told the newspaper, “In this country, innocent until proven guilty.”

The Stonecrest City Council voted Monday to waive attorney-client privilege on the report, which will allow public access to the document. City Attorney Winston Denmark conducted the investigation after council members said their requests to the mayor's office for information on the funding program were being ignored. In an email to city leaders and media outlets, Denmark said his report “is well over 100 pages.”

However, only Lary and the City Council have seen the report so far.

“I haven’t read the entire document,” said Mayor Pro Tem George Turner, who led Monday's meeting,. “Like many of you, I just got it late today. I skimmed it and there’s some things there that are of concern — great concern.”

At a virtual roundtable earlier Monday with pastors and nonprofits who received the relief funds, Lary defended the city's work to distribute the money and touted the charitable actions of the recipients.

Lary acknowledged the investigative report would be released later that day and said he’d take any responsibility if the report isn’t by the book.

“If something has gone awry or folks aren’t pleased about what has happened, you can blame it on me. Not anybody else. Not the team, not the folks that worked the opportunity, not the people who distributed the money,” Lary said. “You put it squarely on my shoulders as mayor, and I’ll take whatever it is that comes our way. This is the job, that is the position and that is the leadership sense that I have.”

The city hired Municipal Resource Partners, a nonprofit founded last May by Stonecrest's first city attorney, Tom Kurrie, to disperse $6.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to small businesses. Municipal Resource Partners was paid $510,000 to disperse the funds to 138 small businesses. It also provided $855,000 to Stonecrest Cares, a philanthropic program within the city that distributed funds to nonprofits and churches.

“I thought they did a fantastic job,” Lary said of both entities. “That team, that crew did an outstanding job of distributing the money, taking the applications, vetting the folks with regards to how those decisions were made and they had to do this in 45 days.”

Still, Lary has not shared a list of every entity that received relief money. The newspaper has filed multiple open records requests for that information, which are all still pending.

Lary has repeatedly said he had no part in choosing who received funds and that he didn’t have a decision-making role regarding the coronavirus relief program.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan
National Politics

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News