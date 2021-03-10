Senator is 1st Black legislator to serve in both chambers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature got down to business Wednesday after making some history: Sen. Craig Hickman was sworn in as the first Black man to serve in both chambers of the Legislature.

Hickman, who served four terms in the House, easily won a special election Tuesday for the Senate District 14 seat left empty when Democrat Shenna Bellows became secretary of state.

“I am over the moon,” Hickman tweeted.

The next morning, at the Blaine House, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills delivered the oath of office to the farmer from Winthrop, allowing Hickman to begin full participation in Wednesday's session.

Both chambers were gathering at the Augusta Civic Center for the first time since December to take their first votes. The session was being held at the civic center to accommodate social distancing during the pandemic.

Lawmakers had dozens of bills to consider. Top on the list is adopting a supplemental budget after Democrats and Republicans on on the spending committee failed to agree on providing tax relief on forgivable loans provided by the federal government to struggling businesses.

Republicans also intended to press to ease some of the governor's emergency powers during the pandemic.