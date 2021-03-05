Senators abandon plan to crimp labor commissioner authority

ATLANTA (AP) — State senators abandoned a plan Friday to strip Georgia's elected labor commissioner of much of his authority, with the proposal's sponsor saying he believed Republican Mark Butler had received the message that lawmakers want faster action on complaints about delayed and denied jobless benefits.

“We went that far. We tabled it. We’ll hold it. Hopefully we can get some things to move together,” said Sen Marty Harbin, the Tyrone Republican who sponsored Senate Bill 156, saying he wound not further pursue the bill “We’d like to help him, that's the thing about it.”

The measure, which technically remains alive, would create a chief labor officer who would be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. The chief labor officer, who would serve until 2023, would be charged with improving “the reliability and timeliness” of unemployment benefit awards and also providing financial information to the state auditor.

The effort had won broad bipartisan support from lawmakers who say Butler has done too little to address a backlog of unemployment claims even as lawmakers have been inundated by complaints from constituents who say they’ve been wrongly denied jobless benefits.