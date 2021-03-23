Senators back off vow to withhold support of Biden nominees

Biden had defended the makeup of his Cabinet to reporters Tuesday evening, saying, “We have the most diverse Cabinet in history.” He added, “We have a lot of Asian Americans that are in the Cabinet and in sub-Cabinet levels."

Asian American and Pacific Islander elected officials and activists are hoping that last week's shootings at spas around Atlanta that killed eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, will prompt the community to demand greater representation in government.

"We’re not just calling for API’s. This is not about pitting one diversity group against them. So I’m happy to vote for a Hispanic or Black person and LGBTQ person and AAPI person," Hirono said in joining Duckworth. "I just like to see more diversity representation.”

Duckworth is of Thai descent and was mentioned as a possible vice presidential pick for Biden before he settled on Harris, the first Black and Indian American woman to hold the vice presidency. Duckworth, who had also been under consideration for a Cabinet role, noted that presidents over the last 20 years have included AAPI people in their Cabinets.