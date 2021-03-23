 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senators call NC elections director for settlement questions
View Comments
AP

Senators call NC elections director for settlement questions

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican lawmakers who are still unhappy with a legal settlement that the State Board of Elections reached with a union-affiliated group over absentee ballots during last fall's campaign want to hear from the board's top administrator again.

The Senate Redistricting and Elections Committee said it expects Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell to come before the panel on Tuesday and take questions. A House elections committee already questioned Bell last month about the settlement.

The Democratic-controlled board accepted a legal agreement in September that extended how long absentee ballots could be received after Election Day. The settlement also described how absentee ballots lacking full witness information could be counted without requiring a whole new ballot be completed.

State Republicans and President Donald Trump's campaign challenged the settlement details in court. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately declined to disturb the new ballot deadline, extended from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harris calls Boulder shootings 'absolutely tragic'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos
National Politics

Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, on Wednesday posted the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies she alleges shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News