Senators dismiss ban on transgender girls from girls' sports

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota Senate committee on Wednesday dismissed a proposal to bar transgender women and girls from participating in women's sports leagues.

The bill had passed the House, with some Republican lawmakers casting the ban as a way to protect equal opportunities for women in sports. But there are currently no transgender athletes participating in female high school sports, according to the high school activities association. A Senate committee agreed with the high school activities association's argument that its current policy of evaluating applications from transgender athletes on a case-by-case basis is working, and that the legal and financial consequences of passing such a ban were unnecessary.

Opponents argued that passage of the bill would bring up a broad range of problems for the state — from the NCAA potentially shying away from hosting tournaments, to legal challenges for discrimination and the administrative burden of collecting proof of every high school athlete's sex at birth.

“This is a bad piece of legislation,” said Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, one of the most powerful Republicans in the senate. “At least for a conservative that believes in less government, helping families with jobs and less paperwork.”