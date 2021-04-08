Senators give initial OK to $9.7B Nebraska budget package

Under the budget, state spending would increase by an average of 1.7% over the two-year budget cycle. Providers of child welfare services, mental health services and other services would get a 2% increase in how much the state reimburses them, for an extra $83.5 million.

The package would also pump an extra $63 million into a tax credit to cover a part of local property tax bills paid by land, home and business owners. Nebraska's state-funded career scholarship program, a priority of Gov. Pete Ricketts that's designed to steer students toward high-demand careers, would get $17 million.

Lawmakers are also proposing to set aside $115 million to for half of a new state prison, although they're expected to study whether there's a need before approving the $230 million, multi-year project.

Nebraska's prisons have struggled with chronic overcrowding, and Ricketts has argued that the state needs to replace the 152-year-old Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

Lawmakers gave the main budget bill initial approval Thursday evening after a prolonged debate that shifted away from discussion about the main spending measure.