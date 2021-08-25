Senators hear praise of Ige's new appeals court nominee

“She’s down to Earth, she’s smart, she’s compassionate. She’s going to be the last one to toot her own horn,” Alm said.

McCullen previously served as a lawyer for United Public Workers and was a law clerk for Hawaii Supreme Court Associate Justice Paula Nakayama. She spent nearly five years in her first career teaching Hawaiian studies and language at Waianae High School.

She earned her bachelor and law degrees from the University of Hawaii and graduated from high school on the Big Island. She told senators she is also of Korean, Japanese and Portuguese ancestry.

McCullen said she was from a working class family. Her father was an Aloha Airlines baggage handler and her mother a lei maker.

Ige had initially appointed Dan Gluck to the appeals court, selecting him from a list of names provided by the Judicial Selection Commission as required by state law.

Gluck attempted to withdraw his name from the confirmation process after large numbers testified against him, but doing so would have created confusion over how the next appointment would be made. The Senate went ahead and voted not to consent to his appointment, which allowed the governor to make another appointment.

