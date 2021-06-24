'We have a deal': Biden announces infrastructure agreement

The deal was struck amid months of partisan rancor that has consumed Washington, yet Biden has insisted that something could be done despite skepticism from many in his own party. Led by Republican Portman of Ohio and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, the group includes some of the more independent lawmakers in the Senate, some known for bucking their parties.

“You know there are many who say bipartisanship is dead in Washington,” said Sinema, “We can use bipartisanship to solve these challenges.”

And Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said, “It sends an important message to the world as well that America can function, can get things done.”

The senators have struggled over how to pay for the new spending but left for the White House with a sense of confidence that funding issues had been addressed. The senators from both parties stressed that the deal will create jobs for the economy, a belief that clearly transcended the partisan interests and created a framework for the deal.

“We’re going to keep working together--we’re not finished,” Sen. Mitt Romney said. “But America works, the Senate works.”

For Biden, the deal was a welcome result.